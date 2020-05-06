BS6 Datsun GO, GO Plus MPV Details Officially Revealed

The BS6 Datsun GO and GO Plus will be available in six colours, namely Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Sunstone Brown, Vivid Blue, Crystal Silver and Opal White

Datsun India has silently listed the BS6-compliant version of both the Datsun GO hatchback and the Datsun GO Plus MPV on its official website, hinting that the launch will take place soon. While the company is yet to announce the prices of either of the cars, specifications have already been revealed.

Both the BS6 Datsun GO and the GO Plus will be offered in five different trims, namely – D, A, A (O), T and T (O). Powering the cars is a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, HR12 DE, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The said motor is capable of producing 68 PS of maximum power, and 104 Nm of peak torque when coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. When had with a CVT, the same engine is tuned to generate 77 PS/104 Nm.

While the power and torque output remain the same, the fuel efficiency has taken a slight hit. The manual variant of the BS6 Datsun GO are capable of returning a fuel economy of 19.02 kmpl, while the claimed FE for the CVT model is 19.59 kmpl. BS6 Datsun GO Plus manual is claimed to return a mileage of 19.02 kmpl, whereas the CVT version is claimed to return 18.57 kmpl.

Both the Datsun GO and GO Plus share the same platform and components, but they differ in terms of size. The Datsun GO has a length of 3,788 mm, a width of 1,636 mm, a height of 1,507 mm. In contrast, the Datsun GO Plus measures 3,995 mm in length, while the width and the height remain the same. Both the cars also share the 2,450 mm long wheelbase, as well as the 180 mm ground clearance.

In terms of features, the compact cars get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs, LED DRLs, Follow-Me-Home features for headlamps, a large dynamic front grille, 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and more. On the safety front, the cars have been equipped with features like dual frontal airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD etc.