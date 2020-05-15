BS6 Datsun Go And Go+ Launched In India From Rs. 3.99 Lakh

BS6 2020 Datsun Go and Go+ are offered with 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission

Datsun India has announced the launch of the BSVI compliant Go and Go+ in the domestic market. The budget hatchback can be bought with a starting price of Rs. 3.99 lakh for the manual version while the CVT trims costs Rs. 6.25 lakh – making it the most affordable CVT in the country. The 2020 Datsun Go+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 4.19 lakh for the MT and Rs. 6.69 lakh for CVT (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Japanese sub-brand of Nissan sells Redi-Go, Go and Go+ in India and the former with noticeable exterior updates and BSVI engine has already been teased ahead of launch. The 2020 Datsun Go and Go+ are equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 77 PS and 104 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

Since the automotive industry is on a road to recovery, carmakers are offering discount deals and easy buying options to lure in new customers. Datsun is no different as it has announced to provide financial schemes having the flexibility to choose your start of EMIs courtesy of ‘Buy Now and PAY IN 2021’ with best-in-industry seven-month EMI holiday.

Low EMI assurance benefit and 100 per cent finance options are also available. The standard warranty of two years can be extended up to five years and they come with free road side assistance subscription, which can be availed in more than 1,500 cities, for two years. Both the five-seater hatchback and seven-seater MPV are sold in multiple paint schemes namely Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White.

The safety features available in the 2020 Datsun Go and Go+ are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, reverse parking assist, and VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control). The interior features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and it was introduced on the facelift released back in late 2018.

Other key features include sports mode, diamond-cut 14-inch alloy wheels in the top-end variants, LED Daytime Running Lights, 180 mm ground clearance and anti-fatigue seats. Datsun says the CVT offers advantages like Smooth gearshift, better hill-driving, and lower engine noise compared to the AMT transmission.