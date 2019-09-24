BS6-Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Diesel Spied On Test

Spy shots have appeared of what seems to be the XUV500 with a BS6-compliant diesel engine, new emission norms come into action from April 1 next year

Mahindra has been testing the XUV500 with a new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which will replace the current 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Alongside the XUV500 was also seen the 2020 Thar with the BS6 engine being tested.

The 2.2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the XUV500 was recently discontinued, and

it is yet to be seen if Mahindra will bring a new BS6-compliant turbo-petrol engine with the XUV500. The introduction of a petrol engine would also make sense for other SUVs in the Mahindra lineup, including the upcoming Thar and the Scorpio.

The XUV500 has received numerous updates in its life-cycle, but it still is sold in the first avatar it came out with, back in 2011. The XUV500 has reigned the segment for around 8 years, but it the design has started to look dated now. The mid-size SUV is also facing tough competition from the newly launched MG Hector now.

Good news for Mahindra fans, as it has already started testing the next-generation XUV500, which could make a debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The upcoming XUV500 could also borrow its styling statement from the Ssangyong Korando.

While the second-generation of the XUV500 is expected to hit the markets next year, Mahindra in the meantime can bring a BS6 update to its engine. The power output of 154HP/360 Nm would likely be unchanged, but a smaller engine could mean higher fuel efficiency.

Currently, Mahindra XUV500 has a starting price of Rs.12.37 lakh and goes upto Rs. 19.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the SUV to receive a price hike once the BS6-compliant engine gets fitted into it. Mahindra’s MD, Dr. Pawan Goenka earlier announced that he expects a price hike of around Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh for diesel vehicles measuring over 4-metres in length, which include the XUV500 and the Scorpio.