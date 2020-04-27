BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched At Rs 28.69 lakh

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 continues to be pitted against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market

Mahindra has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its flagship 7-seater SUV offering in India – the Alturas G4. The updated car has been priced from Rs 28.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which means that the carmaker has hiked the car’s price by almost Rs 1 lakh.

Mahindra continues to offer the Alturas G4 in two variants – 2WD and 4WD. While the former is priced at Rs 28.69 lakh, the fully-loaded top-end trim with a four-wheel drive configuration will now set you back by Rs 31.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Take a look at this price comparison between the BS6 Alturas G4 and the outgoing BS4 model –

Variant BS6 Alturas G4 Price* BS4 Alturas G4 Price* 2WD Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 27.70 lakh 4WD Rs 31.69 lakh Rs 30.70 lakh

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Mahindra continues to offer the Alturas G4 with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which is coupled with the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic gearbox as before. In the BS4 avatar, the said powertrain put out 180 PS of maximum power, along with 420 Nm of peak torque.

Just like the outgoing BS4 model, the updated Alturas G4 is well-packed in terms of features. The car gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone auto climate control, a powered tailgate, front ventilated seats and an electric sunroof.

The 7-seat SUV scores well in terms of safety too. Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with safety tech like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Hill-Descent Control (HDC), active rollover protection, traction control system and brake assist system.

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 continues to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X in the country, while it also takes on a few similarly priced seven-seat monocoque SUVs including Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.