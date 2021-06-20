BS6-Compliant Isuzu MU-X Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Here, we have a walkaround video of the India-spec 2021 Isuzu MU-X, which gives us a detailed look at the updated SUV

Earlier this month, Isuzu India launched the updated MU-X SUV in the Indian market, after a hiatus of over one year. However, this isn’t the new-generation model, which had its global debut in October last year. Instead, this is the older-generation model that was previously available in India, featuring a new BS6-compliant engine, along with a few new features.

The video posted below, gives us a detailed look at the exterior and interior of the recently-launched Isuzu MU-X BS6. The design of the vehicle has remained unchanged; it continues to get aggressive-looking headlamps, a chrome-studded front grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a sharp taillamp design. The exterior styling is nice in all honesty, but too dated to be exciting.

The interior design has remained unchanged as well, and there is leather upholstery on offer. The cabin is quite plush and comfy, although it doesn’t feel as premium as some of its rivals. The features list of the BS6-compliant MU-X includes Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, one-touch folding seats (second and third row), climate control, AC vents for all three rows, push-button start/stop, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also on offer here, but sadly, there is no sunroof available. Safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, child safety locks, parking assist with rear-view camera, cruise control, traction control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill descent control.

There is a single engine option on offer here – a 1.9-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit, which generates a peak power of 163 PS and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. This powerplant comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed automatic transmission, with no manual gearbox option available. However, buyers do get the choice between a 2WD and a 4WD variant.

In the Indian market, Isuzu MU-X BS6 is priced at Rs. 33.23 lakh for the 2WD variant, while the 4WD variant is priced at Rs. 35.19 lakh (ex-showroom prices). Its direct rivals include Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.