BS6 Compliant Honda City Petrol Launched, Priced At Rs 9.91 Lakh

Honda has upgraded the petrol powertrain of the City to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms

Honda has launched the BS6-compliant version of the City, which has become the only C-segment sedan in India that is BS6-compliant as of yet. The base petrol variant of the BS6-compliant City now has a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes all the way up to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end petrol trim.

Here is a list of the updated price list of the Honda City –

Variant Petrol (BS6) Diesel (BS4) SV (MT) Rs 9.91 lakh Rs 11.11 lakh V (MT) Rs 10.66 lakh Rs 11.91 lakh VX (MT) Rs 11.82 lakh Rs 13.02 lakh V (CVT) Rs 12.01 lakh ZX (MT) Rs 13.01 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh VX (CVT) Rs 13.12 lakh ZX (CVT) Rs 14.31 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom.

The Japanese manufacturer has also updated the City with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system called the ‘Digipad 2.0’, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, satellite navigation, live traffic support, voice command and more.

The new Digipad 2.0 infotainment unit is available with the V, VX and ZX trims, and will provide buyers with extra features and better connectivity while on the move.

“Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of Government of India. The launch of BS-6 Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-6 versions of other models in our line-up,” said Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The City retains the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 118 hp max power and 145 Nm peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.

It also comes with a BS4-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 98 hp power/200 Nm torque and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The diesel engine will be updated in accordance with BS6 norms at a later date.