BS6-Compliant CB300R To Be The Next Honda BigWing Launch

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India recently launched the H’ness CB 350, which helped it enter the sub-400 cc modern-classic segment. The H’ness CB 350 has gone on to become the most affordable motorcycle to be retailed through the brand’s premium Big Wing dealerships in the country, taking the position from the CB300R.

It should be noted that the CB300R was actually the Japanese manufacturer’s highest-selling premium bike in the Indian market, and its popularity only seemed to be growing with time. However, the BS6 emission norms came into action on April 1 this year, and the CB300R was taken off the shelves since it was not upgraded to comply with the new emission norms.

But we now expect the CB300R to make a comeback in the Indian market, in a BS6-compliant form of course. Honda is planning on expanding the reach of its BigWing dealerships, which would help the premium motorcycles more takers all over the country. While the H’ness CB 350 is touted to become the best-selling bike retailed through Big Wing, the increasing dealership network will certainly benefit the CB300R as well.

Honda retailed the BS4 CB300R at a base price of Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), however, it is yet to be seen if the price of the BS6-compliant version will go up. It should be noted that the said motorcycle was launched in the Indian market in February 2019 itself, and was being brought in via the completely knocked down (CKD) route.

Powering the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R rivaling motorcycle was a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine, that came mated to a 6-speed transmission. This engine put out 31.4 hp of maximum power, along with 27.5 Nm of peak torque. We do not expect Honda to introduce any mechanical changes to the BS6 CB300R.

With a new expansion plan in place, Honda has already doubled its BigWing dealerships from four to eight in the span of just a month. Honda is expected to inaugurate 250 to 300 new BigWing dealerships within the next two years, which will help the brand have a strong reach.