BS6-Compliant Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Priced At Rs 1.45 Lakh

The BS6-compliant Bajaj Pulsar RS200 locks horns against the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, while it also puts up against the more premium KTM RC200

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar RS200 sports bike to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The motorcycle has now been priced at Rs 1,44,966 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which means that it is priced at a premium of just Rs 3,033 over its BS4 iteration. The RS200 is currently the flagship Pulsar offering in the country.

Since the motorcycle was already available with a fuel-injected liquid system, no changes have had to been made to its engine. The bike continues to use the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DTS-i (triple spark) motor as before, which puts out 24.5 PS of maximum power. However, the peak torque output has been increased by 0.1 Nm to 18.7 Nm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties are still handled by a telescopic fork up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. While the bike continues to be offered with a 300 mm front disc, and a 230 mm rear disc brake, the BS6 RS200 will only be available with a single-channel ABS, unlike the previous version which was available with an optional dual-channel ABS.

No cosmetic changes have been made to the bike either. It continues to come equipped with twin projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, crystal LED taillight and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The RS200 is available in three different paint schemes, namely Racing Red, Racing Blue and Graphic Black.

At a price point of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the BS6 Pulsar RS200 puts up against the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, while it also rivals the slightly premium KTM RC200. Bajaj has updated the entire Pulsar line-up to comply with the latest emission norms.

Apart from Pulsar, the homegrown manufacturer has now also updated the Avenger Cruise 220 & Street 160, with prices starting from Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, since a 21-day nationwide lockdown has currently been imposed in a bid to contain the community spread of COVID-19, you would only be able to book either of these bikes once the lockdown is over on April 14.