BS6 CFMoto 650NK, 650MT & 650GT Launched From Rs. 4.29 Lakh

Chinese manufacturer CFMoto has re-introduced its 650 range in India, which is now powered by BS6-compliant engines

CFMoto has finally launched its BS6-compliant 650 range in the Indian market, consisting of the 650 NK, 650 MT, and 650 GT. The updated models are dearer than the older BS4 ones by a significant margin, unlike the BS6 CFMoto 300 NK, which was launched a little while back at the same price as its BS4 version.

The 650 NK is now priced at Rs. 4.29 lakh, which is a price hike of Rs. 30,000 over the older version. The price of the 650 MT now stands at Rs. 5.29 lakh, which is also Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the older model. As for the 650 GT, it is priced at Rs. 5.59 lakh, which is a Rs. 10,000 increment over the previous version (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

All the motorcycles are powered by a 649.3cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 56 PS (at 8,250 rpm) and a maximum torque of 54.4 Nm (at 7,000 rpm), and it comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. Compared to the BS4 models, the output figures are down noticeably.

The BS6-compliant 650 NK makes 5 PS and 4.5 Nm less than the BS4 version. On the 650 MT, power and torque figures are down by 14 PS and 7.6 Nm, respectively, and on 650 GT, the output has reduced by 6.5 PS and 4.1 Nm. The design of the motorcycles, along with the equipment on offer, all remain the same as the older BS4 models.

For new buyers, the overall performance will likely still be impressive, but existing CFMoto 650 owners will surely notice the difference in performance. All three motorcycles come loaded with a lot of features, like LED lighting, a digital instrument console, 17-inch alloy wheels, etc. The braking system consists of dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear, along with the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

The 650 NK and 650 GT feature conventional telescopic front suspension, while the 650 MT comes with USD front forks. At the rear, all three models sport a cantilever-type monoshock suspension. Bookings for the BS6 CFMoto 650 models are open online via the brand’s Indian website.