BS6 BMW G 310 R & 310 GS Facelift Teased, Launch Expected Soon

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS are BMW Motorrad’s most affordable motorcycles, and are built on the same platform as the TVS Apache RR 310

BMW Motorrad has been working on the BS6-compliant G 310 R as well as its adventure touring sibling, the G 310 GS for quite some time now, and it was also recently reported that dealerships of the Bavarian automaker had started taking bookings for the two upcoming bikes, unofficially of course.

However, BMW Motorrad has now finally confirmed that the bookings have officially commenced for one of the upcoming two bikes, i.e. the 2020 G 310 R. BMW has shared a new teaser image, which also reveals some other vital informational about the upcoming motorcycle.

The teaser image reveals that the company has made use of the orange colour quite extensively. The alloy wheels, as well as the frame, both can be seen covered in orange. This treatment makes it look like the bike has been inspired from KTM motorcycles.

The BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS have also been previously spied on test on Indian roads a couple of times, and the test mules had their front suspension coloured gold, just like the outgoing model. The teaser image of the G 310 R comes with the tagline ‘Renewed. Redefined. Reenergized.’, which shows that BMW is taking the update quite seriously, and it can be called a facelift.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the new G 310 twins are also expected to get slightly redesigned headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a new digital instrument cluster, as well as reworked exhaust pipe. However, BMW is yet to confirm the bikes’ equipment list.

Powering both the G 310 R ad G 310 GS will be the same 313 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as before, albeit with BS6 compliance. This is the same engine that has been plonked on the TVS Apache RR 310 that belts out 34 PS of max power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The G 310 twins will continue to be BMW’s most affordable motorcycles on sale when they are launched in the coming weeks. The G 310 R naked streetfighter will retain its rivalry with the KTM 390 Duke, while the G 310 GS will be pitted against the KTM 390 Adventure, as well as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.