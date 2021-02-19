BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched From Rs. 4.59 Lakh Onwards

While the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 retains its underpinnings and powertrain, the motorcycle has actually become Rs 19,000 more affordable now

Italian-origin superbike manufacturer Benelli has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of the Leoncino 500 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 4,59,900 for the Steel Grey colour, and Rs 4,69,900 (both prices, ex-showroom India) for the Leoncino Red colour option.

The Leoncino 500 has become the third BS6-compliant Benelli bike to be launched in India, following the BS6 Imperiale 400 and TRK 502 Adventure motorcycle. The bike has also become the most affordable parallel-twin street scrambler in the country. It should be noted that the BS4-compliant version of the bike retailed at Rs 4.79 lakh, which means that the price has actually been slashed by about Rs 19,000!

Commenting on the launch of the updated motorcycle, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand.”

It should be noted that there has been no drop in power and torque figures of the Leoncino 500 in its transition to BS6 compliance. Powering the bike is the same 500 cc inline twin-cylinder DOHC four-stroke liquid-cooled engine that belts out 47.5 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox.

The Leoncino 500 is built on a steel trellis frame that ensures maximum versatility and manoeuvrability. The chassis and brake components also remain untouched. The front suspension consists of a USD 50 mm fork, while the rear gets a laterally mounted, rebound and pre-load adjustable shock absorber.

The braking setup consists of radially-mounted 4-piston brake callipers with 320 mm dual discs upfront. At the rear, the bike gets a 260 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. Switchable dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The street version of the Leoncino 500 gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless 120/70 section tyre at the front and 160/60 section tyre at the back.