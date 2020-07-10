BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launched, Priced From Rs 1.99 Lakh

BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 retains its rivalry with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, as well as the Jawa 42 in the Indian market

Benelli has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its most affordable offering in the Indian market, i.e. Imperiale 400. The updated bike has been priced from Rs 1.99 lakh for the Silver colour option, which makes it almost Rs 20,000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 version. On the other hand, the Red and Black colours now cost Rs 2,10,900 (both prices, ex-showroom), up by over Rs 21,000.

No changes have been made to the Imperiale 400 whatsoever, apart from making its engine cleaner by adding a catalytic converter. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 374 cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that belts out 21 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm, along with 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The transmission duties are still handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame, and continues to weigh 205 kg. The suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic fork up front, along with a pre-load adjustable unit at the back. The motorcycle comes equipped with a 19-inch wheel with 300 mm disc brake up front, and an 18-inch wheel with a 240 mm disc at the rear, coupled with dual-channel ABS, which is standard.

Colour New Price* Old Price* Silver Rs 1,99,000 Rs 1,79,500 Red, Black Rs 2,10,900 Rs 1,89,499

*All prices, ex-showroom

What’s more is that Benelli is now offering the Imperiale 400 with a best-in-class 3-year unlimited km warranty as standard with complimentary service for the first two years covering five periodic maintenance services, as well as access to the exclusive riding community ‘Imperiale Raiders’.

Benelli has started taking bookings for the BS6-compliant Imperiale 400, and interested customers can book the retro cruiser either by visiting the company’s official website, or by visiting a Benelli dealership. The booking amount is set at Rs 6,000, and deliveries will commence from the first week of August, 2020.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 puts up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 that starts from Rs 1.57 lakh, as well as the Jawa 42 which is priced from Rs 1.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) onwards.