It is being said that the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200, which will have a BSVI-compliant engine, will cost INR 1,43,717, which will make it only marginally costlier than the BSIV version

Ahead of the rollout of the BSVI emission norms on 1 April 2020, most Indian car and bike manufacturers have been busy with updating their current product portfolio to achieve compliance with the stricter emission norms. In tune with this, Bajaj Auto Ltd, the famous homegrown bike manufacturer, will roll out the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 model in the coming days.

As per the Bajaj dealers, the price of the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 model will be Rs 1,43,717, which will be only slightly higher than Rs 1,40,717 that the BS4 model commands. If true, it will be quite easy for the motorcycle to avoid any drop in popularity that might have happened due to a steeper increase in price with the BSVI update rollout.

Other than getting an updated motor, the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 model won’t get any design or equipment update. However, the introduction of a new set of graphics and colour options can’t exactly be ruled out at this moment. Currently, the fully-faired motorcycle is sold in three engine options – Graphite Black, Racing Blue and Racing Red.

In its current state, the 199.5cc single-cylinder engine of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 outputs a maximum power of 24.5 PS at 9,750RPM and a peak torque of 18.6Nm at 8,000RPM. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

In all probability, the BSVI update won’t lead to a noticeable change in the performance output. The BSVI compliance will be achieved through the use of a new catalytic converter and a new O2 sensor.

Even the suspension system and the brakes of the current motorcycle will be retained. One of the most modern motorcycles in its company’s portfolio gets conventional telescopic forks up front and a Nitrox gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking is courtesy of a 300 mm disc rotor up front and a 230 mm disc rotor at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The updated RS200 will come just days after the launch of the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 model, which is just Rs 1,749 costlier than the BSIV model.