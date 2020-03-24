BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Arrives At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The BS6 Pulsar RS200 will be retailed at a base price of Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), and will compete against the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the KTM RC 200 in India

Bajaj Auto has updated almost all of its motorcycles in the Indian market to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, ahead of the April 1 deadline. Now, the homegrown manufacturer is all set to launch the BS6-compliant version of the flagship Pulsar, the RS200, and the bike has already started arriving at the dealerships.

In terms of design, no changes have been made to the Pulsar RS200 visually. However, Bajaj has now added reflectors on both the front forks of the motorcycle. Powering the bike is the same 199.5 cc liquid-cooled FI single-cylinder engine as before. The said powertrain produces 24.5 PS of maximum power, along with 18.6 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj might also offer new paint schemes with the bike, but no information has been revealed as of yet. The price of the updated bike was revealed last month, and the motorcycle will now cost Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), which means that the price is hiked by about Rs 3,000 over its BS4 predecessor. Some dealerships have already started taking bookings for the entry-level sports tourer.

In terms of features, the Pulsar RS200 comes equipped with twin projector headlamps, an LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, and a semi-digital instrument console. It features a perimeter frame with conventional forks up front, along with a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking of the bike is taken care of by a 300 mm disc at the front, and a 230 mm disc at the rear, coupled with dual-channel ABS, which is a standard fitment.

The BS6 RS200 will be sharing its powertrain with the BS6 NS200 as well, and the latter will now be sold at a price of Rs 1,24,006 (ex-showroom, Pune). The BS6 NS200 has had to be equipped with a fuel-injection system and a catalytic convertor in order to meet the latest emission norms, and this has resulted in a price hike of over Rs 10,000.