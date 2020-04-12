BS6 Bajaj Pulsar Range Price List – 125, 150, NS160, 180F, RS200, 220F

Bajaj Auto Ltd has updated the entire Pulsar range of motorcycles, with the 180F getting the steepest increment in price as it’s now more than Rs 11,000 costlier than before

With the BS6 emission norms kicking in, auto manufacturers have been busy updating the remaining lot of BS4 models to achieve compliance with the stricter emission norms that kicked in with the start of this month. The latest to join the bandwagon of such companies is Bajaj Auto Ltd, which has just updated the Pulsar 180 along with revealing the prices of the BS6-compliant motorcycles in the Pulsar range.

The first Bajaj Pulsar to get the BS6 update was the 150, which received a cleaner motor back in February. Now, with the March 31 deadline already a couple of days behind us, Bajaj has silently updated its website with the information of the complete range of BS6 Pulsar motorcycles.

A key highlight here is that unlike a lot of other motorcycles that suffered a drop in power with the BS6 update, the Bajaj Pulsar 180F stays as powerful as before. For reference, the BS4 Bajaj Pulsar 180 offered a maximum power of 16.7 bhp and a peak torque of 14.52 Nm.

Model Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum Rs. 69,997 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Rs. 74,118 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rs. 94,957 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Rs. 98,835 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Rs. 85,536 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Rs. 94,195 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Rs. 1,07,827 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,17,286 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Rs. 1,14,355 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Rs. 1,41,933

The updated model offers exactly the same figures. Along with the new 180, Bajaj has also launched the cleaner versions of other Pulsar motorcycles, which include 220F, NS160, NS200, and the RS200

Other than getting updated engines, all other mechanicals of all the motorcycles in the Bajaj Pulsar range remains exactly the same as before. Speaking specifically of the 180F, its length and height have seen a marginal increment. Even the weight has increased by 5 kg, which isn’t something to be glad about as the P180 has always been a pretty heavy motorcycle, What’s even more unfavourable is that the motorcycle now costs Rs 1.07 lakh, which is a whopping Rs 11,437 more than before.

The Bajaj Pulsar 180F has got the biggest price increment of all the motorcycles in the Pulsar family. The NS160, NS200 and RS200 haven’t got any price hike, while the 125 is now costlier by up to Rs 7,500. The Pulsar 150 is costlier by Rs 8,999 while the 220F is now Rs 8,960 costlier.