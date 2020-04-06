BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched In India; Prices Up By Over Rs. 10,000

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets mechanical updates in the form of fuel injector and the engine produces more power than on the BSIV model

Bajaj Auto has introduced the BSVI compliant version of the Pulsar NS160 finally in the domestic market and it has been priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The NS160 is the smaller sibling of the NS200 naked streetfighter and it has seen a price of just over Rs. 10,000 due to the BSVI updates involved. Despite the hike in price, Bajaj did not include any substantial cosmetic changes.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 derives power from the updated 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled DTS-i twin-spark engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 17.2 PS at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,250 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed transmission just as before.

The previously carburetted engine is now fuel injected to produce 1.7 PS more power at 8,500 rpm while the peak torque remains the same and is lower down the rev range at 6,500 rpm. The inclusion of fuel injection technology could enable better throttle response and improved fuel efficiency but we will reserve the judgement until we get to ride the motorcycle.

The NS160 primarily rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V that gained BSVI compliance late last year itself and it is around Rs. 4,000 less expensive in comparison to the Bajaj model. Other competitors include Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R. It continues to be sold in Fossil Grey, Wild Red and Saffire Blue colour schemes and remains unaltered visually.

The Pulsar NS160 takes styling inspiration from the NS200 but only an eagle-eyed viewer could spot the difference between them. It boasts several features including a semi-digital instrument cluster and clip-on handlebars for sporty riding characteristics along with black alloy wheels, split rear grab rail, split seat setup, halogen headlamp and so on.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be suspended on telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock suspension at the rear while the braking duties are handled by 300 mm front disc and 230 rear disc assisted by a single-channel ABS system.