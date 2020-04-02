BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon’s price has been hiked by about Rs 11,000 in order to make it comply with the latest emission norms, and it is now priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar 180F Neon motorcycle to comply with the BS6 emission norms, one day after the new stringent emission regulations came into effect. Bajaj has launched the updated bike at a starting price of Rs 1,07,827 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which results in a price increase of more than Rs 11,000, as compared to the outgoing BS4 iteration.

The bike continues to draw power from a 178.6 cc SOHC, 4-valve, DTS-i single-cylinder that belts out a maximum power of 16.8 hp at 8500 rpm, along with a 14.52 Nm peak torque. However, the carburetor system has now been replaced by an electronic fuel injection system which ensures a better throttle response, along with improved mileage. The transmission duties continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

It continues to be offered with conventional telescopic forks up front, and a 5-way adjustable twin Nitrox shock absorber handle at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc brake at the front, while the rear wheel gets a 230 mm disc, coupled with a single-channel ABS.

No cosmetic changes have been made to the Pulsar 180F, and no additional features are on offer with the BS6 model either. The bike continues to come equipped with a split seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and still gets the coloured highlights on the grab rails, tank and the fairing. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F is being offered with two paint schemes, namely Black/Red and Neon Orange.

The 180 cc bike directly puts up against the TVS Apache RTR 180 in the Indian market, and the latter was also recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Also, the 180F is the last motorcycle in the Pulsar range to be complied with the latest emission norms.

The entry-level Pulsar 125 Neon has been priced at Rs 69,997, whereas BS6-compliant version of the top-end RS200 sports bike is now retailed at Rs 1,41,933 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi)