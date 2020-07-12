BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Receives Another Price Hike [Updated Price List]

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon was launched in Nov 2018 at Rs 64,889 (ex-showroom) which means that its price has been increased by over Rs 26,000 in less than 2 years

Bajaj Auto has been known to launching products at an introductory price, and increasing the prices subsequently, as the popularity of the products rise. The Pulsar 150 was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms in February this year, and received a price hike in May 2020.

Now, Bajaj has introduced the second price hike for the Pulsar 150. However, this time, the price hike is marginal, with the ex-showroom prices of all three variants being increased by Rs 998 – 999 only. Until now, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon was retailed at Rs 90,003, while the Single Disc and Twin Disc variants cost Rs 96,960 and Rs 1,00,838 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

With the new price hike in place, the entry-level Pulsar 150 Neon trim now costs Rs 91,002; the Standard variant is now priced at Rs 97,958 while the range-topping Twin Disc variant will set you back by Rs 1,01,837 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). This means that the prices of the said trims are hiked be Rs 999, Rs 998 and Rs 999 respectively.

Variant New Price* Old Price* Difference Neon Rs 91,002 Rs 90,003 Rs 999 Standard Rs 97,958 Rs 96,960 Rs 998 Twin Disc Rs 1,01,837 Rs 1,00,838 Rs 999

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Pulsar 150 Neon’s price was previously increased by about Rs 4,400 in May this year itself. The said variant of the motorcycle was originally launched back November 2018, at an introductory price of Rs 64,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which means that with the latest price hike in place, the motorcycle’s price has been increased by over Rs 26,000 in less than two years since being launched in the market.

On the other hand, prices of the Standard (Single Disc) and the Twin Disc variant were previously hiked by Rs 2,004 and Rs 2,003 respectively, taking the total increase in price up to Rs 3,002 for both the trims, compared to the introductory prices of the BS6-compliant variants.

No changes have been made to the motorcycle whatsoever, and it continues to be offered with a 149.5 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i Fi engine that puts out 14 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.