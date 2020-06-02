BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Version Gets Engine Cowl As Standard

Until now, the engine cowl was only offered with the Pulsar 150 and above, but now the entry-level ‘Neon’ variant of the bike will also come equipped with it

The Neon variant of the Pulsar 150 is currently the entry-level model in the Pulsar 150 line-up, and recently received a hike of Rs 4,467, which increased its price to Rs 90,003 (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced a new engine cowl for the base variant, which was earlier only offered with the more premium trims of the Pulsar 150, as well as higher engine capacity Pulsars.

The new engine cowl will be getting the same paint and graphics as the rest of the body panels. Currently, Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 Neon in three paint schemes, namely Neon Red, Neon Silver and Neon Lime Green. The new cowl enhances the visual appeal of the motorcycle, and makes it look more premium than before.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon variant gets some unique styling elements that help differentiate itself from the other variants. The motorcycle comes with colour coded headlight brows, Pulsar logo on the fuel tank, side panel mesh, fuel tank extensions, rear grab rail, alloy wheel and now the engine cowl as well.

Apart from the aforementioned engine cowl, no other mechanical or cosmetic changes have been made to the bike whatsoever. Powering the motorcycle is the same BS6-compliant 149.5 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark, air cooled, DTS-i fuel injected engine that belts out 14 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm, along with 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic fork up front, along with a 5 way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber at the rear. The braking comes from a 240 mm single disc at the front wheel, coupled with a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj also retails a more premium version of the 150 cc motorcycle, i.e. Pulsar 150. This variant is offered in two versions – a Standard version with a single disc brake priced at Rs Rs 96,960, and a Twin Disc version that is retailed at Rs 1,00,838 (both prices, ex-showroom).