BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 First Ride Review, Launch Soon [Video]

BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150 Will feature a fuel-injection system that will not only help it achieve compliance with stricter emission norms but even benefit for higher refinement

With the rollout of BSVI emission norms getting closer with every passing day, most major car and bike manufacturers have been working overtime to update their vehicles to meet the new norms. Bajaj Auto Ltd, the homegrown bike manufacturer, will soon launch the BSVI version of the Pulsar 150, its bread and butter motorcycle. The BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150 will have a fuel injection system along with some more updates.

The 2020 BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be available in both single-disc and twin-disc variants. Currently, the Pulsar 150 comes with a BSIV-compliant 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 13.8bhp and a peak torque of 13.4Nm. The figures from the BSVI-compliant motor are yet to be revealed but we expect slight variation.

Between the single-disc and twin-disc variants, the former misses out on a disc brake on the rear wheel. Moreover, it gets a wheel-speed sensor for the single-channel ABS unit. While the twin-disc variant will get a 120/80 section rear tyre, the single-disc model gets 100/80-spec rubber.

Also, both the models of the BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150 get different graphics schemes. Moreover, the twin-disc variant even gets a twin-seat layout and split grab-rails. Also, the heat shield comes with satin finish, while the single-disc variant comes in a chrome finish. Also, the twin-disc variant even gets bigger front forks. Not just this, the single disc variant comes with both electric and kick start option, while the twin-disc variant misses out on latter.

The addition of the fuel-injection technology will surely lead to a hike in prices of both the variants of the 2020 BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150. Other factors that could lead to a slightly more premium price tag include a tweaked instrument cluster that now comes with a check engine light and a new catalytic converter.

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in a price range of Rs 86,000 to Rs 90,000. In all likelihood, prices of the 2020 BSVI Bajaj Pulsar 150 would see an increment of Rs 3,000-4,000. Launch could happen anytime soon.