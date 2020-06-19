BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Disc Brake Launched At Rs. 79,091

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is Rs. 3,597 more expensive than the regular Disc variant and Rs. 8,096 costlier than the Drum variant

Bajaj Auto has introduced the entry-level Pulsar 125 sporty motorcycle with Split Seat and BSVI compliance in the Indian market and it has been priced at Rs. 79,091 (ex-showroom). It sits at the top of the Pulsar 125 range as the Neon BSVI Drum version costs Rs. 70,995 while the Neon BSVI Disc variant can be bought for a price of Rs. 75,494 (both prices, ex-showroom).

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer sells the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BSVI across the country unlike the previous BSIV version which was retailed only at select cities. By being the top-of-the-line variant, it is just over Rs. 8,000 costlier than the Drum variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon BSVI. Moreover, when compared to the disc model, the Split Seat is Rs. 3,597 more expensive.

The major change compared to the regular variant is the presence of a split seat setup that could appeal for a lot of young customers. It comes equipped with split grab rails as well at the rear while the belly pan is another notable addition to justify the price increase. Elsewhere, the bodily graphics found on the front fender and fuel tank extensions are identical to the other variants.

While the alloy wheel design is also same, the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat also gets 125 logo on the rear cowl. As for the equipment, it gets twin-strip LED tail lights, wolf-eyed headlamp, semi-digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebar setup. As for brakes, it features a 240 mm front disc unit. The three colour options available are neon green on matte black, black with silver and black with red.

With no powertrain changes, the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat variant features the 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled twin-spark two-valve engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 11.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission.

The Pulsar 125 series has certainly drawn in customers from the bigger 150 cc Pulsar motorcycle as evident from the sales numbers and the Split Seat variant could help in expanding its reach to more young buyers.