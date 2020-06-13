BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Model Launched At Rs 79,079

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat model looks a tad sportier than the single seat variant, but the specifications of the new model and the P125 Neon BS6 remain untouched

A few days back the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant was spotted arriving at dealerships, and now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has officially launched the said version at a starting price of Rs 79,079 (ex-showroom, Pune). Basically, the new model is a slightly sportier-looking variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6.

The BS4 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat model was available only in select states of India. Similarly, the BS6 version of the bike will also be reserved for select states only. The new BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat model different styling features as compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6. As is obvious from the name, the motorcycle comes equipped with a split-seat setup rather than a single-piece unit.

Other than the seat, the motorcycle even gets split grab rails and an engine cowl with stylish graphics. Also, colour co-ordinated decals can be found on the fuel tank extensions, front fender, alloy wheels and rear cowl. Thanks to these bits, the Pulsar 125 Split Seat goes on to look like its bigger and more expensive sibling, the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat model is identical to the Pulsar 125 when it comes to specifications. Powering the bike is an updated air-cooled 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine that features Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front, along with a twin gas-charged shocks at the rear.

The 2-valve motor produces a maximum power of 12 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj will be offering Pulsar 125 Split Seat with three different paint schemes, which include Platinum Silver, Solar Red and Neon Blue – which are the same colour options it offers with the single-seat variant of the said motorcycle.

While Bajaj retails the Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Disc Brake at a starting price of Rs 75,462, the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant has been priced at a premium of about Rs 3,500, i.e. Rs 79,079 (both prices, ex-showroom, Pune).