BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150, 180F, 220F, NS 200 Launched – New Price List

Bajaj Auto has updated almost all of the bikes retailed under the Pulsar brand with BS6-compliance, and each motorcycle entails varied price hike

Bajaj Auto was one of those manufacturers that decided to skip the 2020 Auto Expo and instead focus on upgrading their line-up to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, and now it looks like that all the work is paying off. The Pulsar range is one of the most popular motorcycles in the country, and Bajaj offers a total of nine bikes under it.

Bajaj has updated seven out of those nine bikes sold under the Pulsar range to comply with the latest emission norms, including 125 Neon, 150 Neon, 150, 180 Neon, 220F, and the NS 200.

The BS6 version entry level Pulsar 125 Neon is priced at Rs 68,762 (ex-showroom), and comes with a 124.4 cc single-cylinder motor that puts out 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, along with 11 Nm peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Whereas the 150 and the 150 Neon get the same 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for 14 PS power and 13.4 Nm torque. They are offered at a price of Rs 85,920 and Rs 92,429 (both prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Model Price* BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum Rs 68,762 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Rs 73,088 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Rs 85,920 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc Rs 92,429 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Rs 96,563 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon Rs 1,07,000 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs 1,16,263 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Rs 1,24,000

*All prices, ex-showroom

The BS6-compliant Pulsar 180F Neon draws power from a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, four-valve powertrain that generates 17.02 PS power at 8,500 rpm along with 14.22 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The said bike has been priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 200R in the Indian market.

The Pulsar 220F is now priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 8,000 more expensive than its BS4-compliant counterpart at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The 220F is the Pulsar with the highest engine capacity in the country, and gets a 220 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection system. The said motor makes 20.93 PS/18.55 Nm.

The BS6 Pulsar NS200 on the other hand, gets a price hike of Rs 10,000 as against the outgoing BS4 model, and now retails at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with the same 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor as before, which belts out 23.5 PS max power and 18.3 Nm torque.

Apart from all these bikes, Bajaj Auto is yet to update the Pulsar NS 160, as well as the flagship Pulsar RS 200 to comply with the BS6 emission norms.