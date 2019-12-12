BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150, 180, 200, 220 Launch Expected Soon

The BSVI compliant Bajaj Pulsar range will more likely get the next-gen fuel injection system and new features to justify the price increase

TVS Motor Company has begun updating its domestic lineup with BSVI engines as towards the end of last month, the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V were launched with updated powertrains and added technologies. In response, Bajaj Auto will more likely introduce the BSVI Pulsar range very soon in the domestic market.

Over the last few weeks, two-wheeler manufacturers are actively updating their models to meet the stringent emission standards well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. The Pulsar series has the 150 cc version as its top-selling model for long and the arrival of the smaller 125 cc has indeed helped in further boosting the volumes.

The Pulsar 125 has certainly eaten into the sales numbers of the 150 cc version due to its affordability and nearly identical features. The series also comprises of the Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220. The Pulsar 125 is priced from Rs. 66,000 and it goes up to Rs. 1.40 lakh for the flagship RS 200.

Back in July 2019, the homegrown manufacturer hiked the prices of the Pulsar motorcycles and it could be due to the rising input costs and economical situations. The BSVI-engined Pulsar range is expected to gain 10 to 15 per cent increase in pricing due to the updated involved while new features could be included as well.

The Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220 could get fuel-injected engines while their power and torque figures may go down slightly. The updates involved in the exhaust systems may lead to additional kerb weight and the internal engine components could also be revised.

It will be interesting to see the engineering solutions the brand would bring in to nullify the elements that could lead to reduced performance and fuel efficiency in the switch towards cleaner and greener emission norms. Bajaj is also working on introducing Husqvarna brand earlier next year and the Chetak electric scooter in a phased manner.