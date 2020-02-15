BS6 Bajaj Avenger 160, 220 Launched In India, Priced From Rs 89,500

Bajaj Auto has updated the entire Avenger line-up to comply with the BS6 emission norms, which has resulted in its price being hiked by about Rs 7,000 – 10,000

Bajaj Avenger is the most affordable cruiser bike currently on sale in India, and the homegrown manufacturer offers three bikes under the said range, namely Street 160, Cruise 220 and Street 220. Bajaj has now upgraded the bike to comply with the latest emission norms, which has resulted in a price hike in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 across the three bikes.

Motorcycle New BS6 price* Old BS4 price* Avenger Street 160 Rs 89,536 Rs 83,251 Avenger Cruise 220 Rs 1,15,134 Rs 1,05,088 Avenger Street 220 Rs 1,15,134 Rs 1,05,088

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Street 160 is the entry-level Avenger bike and comes with a 160 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 15 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, along with 13.5 Nm peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In the transition from BS4 compliance to BS6 compliance, Street 160 has incurred a price hike of about Rs 7,000, and the BS6 version of the motorcycle is now priced at Rs 89,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

On the other hand, the Street 220, as well as the Cruise 220, is powered by the same 220 cc 4-stroke oil-cooled single-cylinder motor that puts out 19 PS of power at 8,400 rpm, and 17.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The said engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard.

Both the 220 cc Avengers are now priced at a base price of Rs 1,15,134 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which means that as compared to their BS4 avatars, the price has been increased by about Rs 10,000. In terms of competition, the Avenger bikes have no direct rivals at their respective price points. However, it does face competition from the Suzuki Intruder 150, which retails at Rs 1,01,362 (ex-showroom).

Previously, Bajaj Auto updated the entire Pulsar range to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, apart from the Pulsar NS 160 and the Pulsar RS 200. The entry-level BS6 Pulsar 125 comes with a 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 12 PS/11 Nm, and has a starting price of Rs 68,762, while the flagship RS 200’s BS4-compliant 178.6 cc motor makes 24.5 PS/18.6 Nm, and is priced at Rs 1,41,933 (both prices, ex-showroom).