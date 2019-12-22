BS6 2020 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Launched – 5 Things To Know

2020 Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 125 gets a more powerful fuel-injected BSVI engine with the addition of new technologies and features

Yamaha Motor India Limited launched a slew of BSVI models this past Friday as the MT-15, YZF-R15 and a couple of scooters have been upgraded to meet the more stringent emission standards. Unlike the MT-15 and YZF-R15, the scooters have received substantial updates as they marked the Japanese manufacturer’s entry into the highly sought after 125 cc segment.

The popular Fascino and Cygnus Ray ZR have gained a new Blue Core engine along with other cosmetic and feature updates to take the likes of Honda Grazia and TVS Ntorq 125 head-on. Here are the five important things you need to know about the 2020 Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 125 Fi:

1. More Powerful Engine:

The most important of the upgrades deal with the powertrain as the 113 cc engine has been replaced by a new 125 cc Blue Core motor. The single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. Courtesy of the fuel injection technology and other internal updates, the motor is 30 per cent more powerful than the old unit.

2. More Fuel Efficient:

The increase in power and torque outputs does not come at the expense of fuel economy though as the claimed mileage has gone up by 16 per cent at 58 kmpl.

3. New Start/Stop System:

Yamaha has also introduced a new start/stop system and a traffic model that helps in crawling in traffic situations without much effort. Moreover, the ‘Quiet Engine Start’ motor-generator feature aids in the silent start and we did a noticeable difference on our short ride.

4. Lighter And Feature Rich:

The new Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 125 Fi with BSVI compliant engine is lighter by four kilograms compared to the outgoing model at 99 kg. Additionally, the frame has also been updated for better handling characteristics. As for the design, the Ray ZR gets a new face with updated decals and colour schemes. They are accompanied by LED Daytime Running Lights and an all-digital instrument console.

5. Variants And Availability:

The rugged-looking 2020 Yamaha Ray ZR will be offered in two variants including a Rally themed version and the deliveries will commence from January onwards. Yamaha has not revealed the prices of the Ray ZR yet but expect a hike of around 15 per cent compared to the 113 cc model. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and for the increase in pricing, the scooter boasts unified braking system, side-stand cut off switch, new multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging, etc.

The colour choices in which the new 125 cc scooter will be offered are Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, Deep Yellow Cocktail, Dark Matte Red, Racing Blue and Dark Green.