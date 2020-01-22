BS6 2020 Tata Tiago, Tigor And Nexon Facelifts Launched In India

2020 Tata Tiago, Tigor And Nexon facelifts get significant exterior updates to be in line with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy

After days of rumours, Tata Motors has finally launched the much anticipated 2020 Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor facelifts in India. As expected, the updated version of the compact SUV comes with the same styling updates that can be found on the upcoming Nexon EV. Moreover, the new model comes with BSVI-compliant versions of the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It is priced from Rs 6.95 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs. 8.45 lakh for diesel (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 55,000 costlier for base petrol and diesel BSIV versions.

Bookings for the refreshed models have been underway already for Rs 11,000 and all of them get new features as well. On the outside, the BSVI 2020 Tata Nexon facelift looks almost identical like the Nexon EV. The only difference here is that instead of the shiny blue trim found on the electric version, the ICE-powered model comes with brushed aluminium accents.

Other than that, the front-end of the BSVI Tata Nexon facelift remains exactly the same. It features a bolder bumper with a faux skid plate, a sleeker grille and more premium LED headlamps as well as LED DRLs with turn indicators. At the sides, it get new diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the rear-end features a new bumper and updated tail lamps.

On the inside, the BSVI 2020 Tata Nexon gets a host of small updates that spruce things up. The steering wheel, for example, is new and feels better to hold. However, unlike the EV version, which gets a high-tech semi-digital instrument display, the Nexon facelift gets an all-digital instrument cluster that is shared with the refreshed Tiago and Tigor. The black-grey colour scheme of the previous model has been replaced with a new black-beige theme.

The BSVI 2020 Tata Nexon facelift is on sale in a range of colour shades. These include

Foliage Color, Daytona Grey, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Pure Silver and Calgary White. Akin to the outgoing model, the refreshed SUV is available dual-tone colour options with white being the secondary paint shade. The Calgary White paint scheme, however, is available with a Sonic Silver dual tone option.

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift has been launched with BSVI-compliant versions of the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Transmission options for both the motors include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT unit. Key features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment, auto headlamps, keyless-entry and go, cruise control and powered sunroof.

On the other hand, the BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift gets a revised front façade which is somewhat similar to that of the Altroz and is priced at Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom) – increase of Rs. 20,000 over the outgoing BSIV model. The front-end gets a new bumper, updated grille and tweaked headlamps. Also, the bonnet has been altered to meet the stricter pedestrian norms, while the rear bumper is also new.

Like the new Tiago, the BSVI 2020 Tata Tigor facelift, priced from Rs. 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with increase of Rs. 10,000 over previous model, comes with an updated front fascia that seems to have been inspired from that of the Altroz. It comes with a new bumper, updated upper grille and new foglamps with DRLs. Also, the bonnet has been revised to meet the stringent pedestrian norms. At the rear, the new Tigor comes with new clear lens taillamps and shark fin antennae.

Powering both the 2020 Tata Tiago and Tigor is a BSVI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of the previous car. It offers a maximum power of 84 PS and a peak torque of 114 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The facelifted models have been awarded four stars in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests.