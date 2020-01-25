BS6 2020 Tata Tiago Facelift Launched – Top 5 Changes

The 2020 Tata Tiago gets the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as before, albeit in a BS6-compliant state

Tata Motors recently launched a mid-life facelift of the Tiago hatch at a base price of Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom), alongside the updated Tigor, Nexon and the new Altroz. The hatch comes with a BS6-compliant petrol engine, along with minor cosmetic updates.

Take a look at the 5 changes that have been made to the 2020 Tata Tiago facelift, as compared to the outgoing model –

1) Design

At the front, the new Tiago resembles the Altroz, since the bonnet of the car has been raised. The car gets a revised bumper which makes it comply with the upcoming pedestrian protection norms, set to come into effect in October. The hatch also gets a new piano black grille which features tri-arrow elements.

The 2020 Tiago is offered in six paint schemes, including Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey and Pure Silver.

2) BS6-compliant powertrain

The new Tiago retains its 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine from the outgoing model, but is now BS6-compliant. The engine produces 86 PS of power and 114 Nm of max torque, and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission along with an optional automatic. The pre-facelift Tiago also came with a 1.05-litre three-cylinder oil-burner, but Tata has phased out the said powertrain completely.

3) Interiors

As compared to the pre-facelift model, the 2020 Tiago’s interiors have been slightly tweaked. The car sports a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls mounted on it. The seat upholstery has also been updated

4) Features and Safety

The 2020 Tiago comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control and a cooled glove box.

On the safety front, Tata has equipped the new Tiago with driver and front passenger airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, rear parking sensors and camera, speed sensitive auto door locking etc. Just like the new Tigor, the 2020 Tiago also received four stars in the Global NCAP crash test, which makes it the safest car in its segment.

5) Price

The 2020 BS6 Tata Tiago hatch has been priced between the range of Rs 4.6 lakh and Rs 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Given below is the variant-wise price list of the car –

Variants Price* XE Rs 4,60,000 XT Rs 5,20,000 XZ Rs 5,70,000 XZ+ Rs 5,99,000 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 6,10,000 XZ AMT Rs 6,20,000 XZ+ AMT Rs 6,60,000

*All prices, ex-showroom