BS6 2020 Tata Tiago Facelift Launched From Rs. 4.60 Lakh – Walkaround Video

The BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 4.60 lakh; it carries an updated styling package along with a BSVI petrol engine

The BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift has just gone on sale at a starting price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the most affordable model in the lineup of our homegrown manufacturer receives its mid-cycle facelift that should help it soldier on for a few more years. The updated model carries a revised styling package as per IMPACT 2.0 and a BSVI-compliant petrol motor.

Prices of the BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift are only marginally higher than those of the outgoing model. Available only in the petrol model, the updated small car is up to Rs. 20,000 costlier than the version it replaces. Bookings of the new Tiago have already been underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift gets a revised front façade which is somewhat similar to that of the Altroz. The front-end gets a new bumper, updated grille and tweaked headlamps. Also, the bonnet has been altered to meet the stricter pedestrian norms, while the rear bumper is also new. The new Tiago is on sale in 6 colour options – Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Victory Yellow, Pure Silver, Tectonic Blue, and Daytona Grey.

On the inside, the BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift gets a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and updated upholstery among other minor changes. The conventional dials of the previous version have been replaced by a digital unit that looks more sophisticated. The small car even gets chrome door handles and colour-coded trim on the side air vents.

Unlike the previous model, which was on sale in both petrol and diesel engine variants, the BSVI 2020 Tata Tiago facelift gets only a petrol engine option. Powering the small car is a BSVI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of the previous car. It offers a maximum power of 84 PS and a peak torque of 114 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The move to discontinue to the diesel engine variant comes at the back of the fast dwindling demand for diesel engine variants of small cars. Moreover, updating the motor to achieve BSVI compliance would have led to a steep price hike. Therefore, the company has decided to discontinue all its small capacity diesel engines.

Some of the main highlights are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Harman audio, automatic climate control system, drive modes and 15-inch alloy wheels. The 2020 Tata Tiago is also rated with four stars in Global NCAP crash tests with 12.52/17 score for adult occupant protection and three stars rating for child occupant protection with 34.15 out of 49 score. It makes the Tiago safest in the affordable hatchback segment.