BS6 2020 Tata Harrier With Panoramic Sunroof Completely Revealed (Video)

Other than Gravitas and H2X, we will also get to witness the launch of BSVI 2020 Tata Harrier at Auto Expo 2020 and it will get a more powerful diesel version

Tata Harrier hasn’t been as successful as the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos, but has surely made a name for itself in the market. The most modern SUV in the company’s lineup will be soon joined by a three-row sibling in the form of the Gravitas, which will launch at the Auto Expo 2020. Along with that, the company is also planning to introduce the BSVI 2020 Tata Harrier at the upcoming motor show.

Other than having an updated engine, the 2020 Tata Harrier will even have some minor visual updates. Still, regardless of the cosmetic improvements, it’s the engine that holds our major interest. Of course, the emissions will be lower than before, but even the performance will see a remarkable increment.

The 2020 Tata Harrier will offer a maximum power of 170 PS, which is an improvement of 30 PS. Also, other than retaining the 6-speed manual transmission, the new Harrier will be even available with an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. This will be a torque-converter unit sourced from Hyundai.

The 2020 Tata Harrier will be even available with a panoramic electric sunroof as you can see in the video linked below as the model has finally been unveiled. The sunroof is a feature that is already available on the Hector and has been desired by many buyers of the Harrier.

However, the increased power and new features, along with the BSVI-update, will surely lead to a substantial price hike. The 2020 Tata Harrier will expectedly cost Rs 1-1.5 lakhs higher than the current version and it also gets 17-inch diamond cut wheels. Full details will come out on 5th February 2020 at the Auto Expo 2020.

Introducing the Harrier 2020, packed with a punch that gives you that #AboveAll feeling all over again with features like never before! pic.twitter.com/zpW5enRxSR — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 3, 2020

Like we said, so far, the Tata Harrier has pretty much failed to stop the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos from eating into its market share. The 2020 Tata Harrier, however, will have a better shot at enthralling prospective buyers due to the several updates it carries.