BS6 2020 Hero Passion Pro Launched In India – 5 Things To Know

Hero has updated the Passion Pro with some cosmetic changes, a few additional features along with a new BS6-compliant 113.2 cc motor

Hero MotoCorp launched the BS6-compliant version of the Passion Pro earlier this week at a starting price of Rs 64,990, which goes up to Rs 67,190 (both prices, ex-showroom). The bike gets some cosmetic changes, additional features, and a newly updated powertrain over the outgoing model.

Below given are the top 5 changes that have been made to the 2020 BS6 Hero Passion Pro, as against the BS4 version –

1) BS6-compliant Powertrain

Powering the new Passion Pro is a BS6-compliant 113.2 cc, single-cylinder engine that comes with the fuel-injection system and puts out 9 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 9.89 Nm peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a four-speed gearbox.

2) Better Ergonomics

The updated Passion Pro has been built on an all-new diamond frame which has led to a reduction in the motorcycle’s kerb weight. The lesser weight equals to an improvement in performance, as well as fuel efficiency. Hero has also increased the front suspension travel by 14%. and rear by 10%. The ground clearance of the bike has also gone up, by 15 mm, and now stands at 180 mm.

3) New Features

Hero has equipped the new Passion Pro with Auto Sail technology, along with Hero’s i3S stop-start tech. The updated motorcycle also gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster that displays real-time mileage.

4) New Design and Colours

The new Passion Pro gets a redesigned fairing and fuel tank, while the headlamp and the tail lamp have also been updated to make the bike look more youthful. Hero is offering the 2020 Passion Pro with three new paint schemes, which are – Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black, and the commuter also sports new decals.

5) Price

The entry level drum brake variant of the BS6 Passion Pro is priced at Rs 64,990, which is Rs 6,790 more than the outgoing drum variant. On the other hand, the more premium disc brake variant of the bike now retails at Rs 67,190 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi), commanding a premium of Rs 6,290 over the BS4 disc version of the bike.