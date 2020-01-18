BS4 RE Classic 350 Vs BS6 Classic 350 – Key Changes Explained In Video

In our comprehensive video, we have explained all the changes between the recently launched BS6 Classic 350 and its BS4 counterpart

The BSVI version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was only launched recently in the country and it features a fuel-injected engine to comply with the stringent emission standards along with a few other notable changes. The prices start from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) with an increase of around Rs. 15,000 and it varies for different paint schemes.

For example, the Gunmetal Grey version of the Classic 350 beckons more premium as it comes with standard alloy wheels while the comparable BSIV version only had a set of spoke wheels. As for the powertrain, the BSVI Classic 350 uses the same 346 cc single-cylinder unit but with closed-loop fuel-injected system.

It develops 19.3 PS maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. When compared to the BSIV model, the power has gone up by 0.71 PS more at similar rpm while the torque rating remains identical. The engine is connected to a five-speed transmission. The Fi tech should help in improving throttle response.

The two new colour choices introduced in the BSVI Classic 350 are Stealth Black and Chrome Black along with Signals Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey and Classic Black that were already available in the BSIV version. The new colours get nine-spoke alloy wheels with tubeless tyres as a standard fitment.

Additionally, there are minor details you would be spared for giving a miss such as the single horn setup and a slightly longer exhaust heat shield in comparison to the BSVI version. To make the offering attractive, RE has provided warranty and roadside assistance for three years as opposed to two years in the BSIV model.

The underpinnings, suspension and braking components have remained the same and in our video, we have comprehensively explained the changes between BSVI-spec Classic 350 and the comparable BSIV variant. There is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on the next-generation Classic, Thunderbird and Bullet range for debut later this year with substantial makeovers.