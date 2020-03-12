BS4 Leftover Stock Of KTM 790 Being Offered With Hefty Discounts

The KTM 790 Duke currently comes with a BS4-compliant 799 cc parallel-twin motor that puts out 104 hp power and 87 Nm torque

KTM is offering hefty discounts with the leftover BS4 stock of its flagship motorcycle in India, the Duke 790, with less than three weeks left for BS6 emission norms to come into effect. The discounts range up to Rs 2 lakh, and are only available till stocks last at dealerships.

The 790 Duke was launched in the country in September last year at a starting price of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is brought to the country through the completely knocked down (CKD) route, and is assembled at Bajaj’s manufacturing facility in. A total of 100 naked motorcycles were brought to Indian shores as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) units and assembled at Bajaj’s Chakan manufacturing facility.

However, the bike did not live up to KTM’s expectations, and the manufacturer is trying to clear its BS4 stock in order to avoid piling up of inventory once the new emission norms go into action. The 790 Duke draws power from a 799 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that is good for 104 hp of maximum power and 87 Nm peak torque. The motor is coupled to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper-assist clutch.

The suspension duties are handled by 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear. The bike has been equipped with dual 300 mm discs up front, along with a single 240 mm disc brake at the rear. In terms of rider aids, the 790 Duke comes with traction control system, ABS, lean angle sensitivity, motor slip regulation, stability control, and a quickshifter.

On the feature front, the KTM Duke 790 gets a fully-digital TFT instrument console along with smartphone connectivity through a dedicated app. It also comes with four different riding modes, including Rain, Streets, Sports and Track.

In the Indian market, the 790 Duke puts up against the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750, Ducati Monster 797, Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09 and the Kawasaki Z900. However, with the discounts that KTM is currently offering with its flagship naked motorcycle, the 790 Duke might actually be a bargain.