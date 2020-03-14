BS4 Ducati Multistarda 950 At Just Rs. 9.95 Lakh, Few Units Left

The Ducati Multistrada 950 is offered with a 937 cc L-twin motor that puts out 113 hp of maximum power, and 96 Nm of peak torque

In a bid to clear the remaining BS4 stock, manufacturers are offering hefty discounts, and one such two-wheeler manufacturer is Ducati, which is offering discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on the Multistrada 950 motorcycle, until stocks last. The discount makes the bike more accessible, which helps it to put up against smaller adventure tourers from other manufacturers.

The Multistrada 950 comes equipped with a 937 cc Testastretta, 11-degree, L-twin, Mono Spark, Desmodromic, liquid cooled motor that generates 113 hp of maximum power at 9000 rpm, along with 96 Nm peak torque at 7750 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

While the numbers sound overwhelming, the Multistrada 950 is actually the smallest adventure tourer that the Italian manufacturer offers. The bike has been built on a tubular steel Trellis frame, and gets KYB 48 mm fully adjustable USD forks at the front, and fully adjustable Sachs monoshock unit with remote spring preload adjustment at the rear.

It comes with a 120/70 R19 section front tyre, and a 170/60 R17 section rear tyre, both of which are covered in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II rubber. The braking duties are handled by two 320 mm semi-floating discs up front, along with a 265 mm disc at the rear, with dual channel ABS as standard equipment.

The bike also gets Ducati’s Safety Pack, which includes Vehicle Hold Control, Electronic Combined Braking System, and eight levels of Ducati Traction Control (DTC) which act to

adjust any sliding of the rear wheel, ensuring considerably heightened performance, along with superior safety.

Ducati retails the Multistrada 950 at a starting price of Rs 12.95 lakh for the alloy-wheel variant, while the spoke wheel trim is priced at Rs 14.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) and now available at Rs. 9.95 Lakh for Alloy wheel & Rs. 11 Lakh for Spoke wheels version. At this price point, the motorcycle competes against the likes of the recently launched Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ and the BMW F 850 GS. The motorcycle will also be getting a new competitor in the form of the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro soon.