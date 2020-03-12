BS4 Datsun Redi-Go Being Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Datsun Redi-Go comes with 799 cc and 999 cc petrol engines, which are mated to a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT (1.0L only) gearbox

As the deadline to comply with the BS6 emission norms approaches, carmakers are busy upgrading their offerings, while also clearing the remaining BS4 stock. Datsun, the subsidiary of Nissan, is currently offering discounts of worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh with its entry-level hatch Redi-Go, which is currently priced between Rs 2.82 lakh and Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Datsun currently offers the Redi-Go with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol powertrains. The smaller engine puts out 54 PS of max power and 72 Nm of peak torque, while the 999 cc engine makes 68 PS power and 91 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 1.0-litre engine also gets an optional 5-speed AMT.

Datsun is reportedly working on launching a mid-life facelift for the Redi-Go in the country, which will be plonked with the BS6-compliant versions of the same 0.8L and 1.0L engines. The car was also spied on test recently, but was fully covered in camouflage. The updated car is expected to get revamped interiors, with the addition of a touchscreen infotainment system, along with dual frontal airbags on the top-spec model.

Apart from the visual changes and the additional equipment, the facelifted car will also be made to comply with the latest crash test norms, as well as the upcoming pedestrian protection norms. Upon launch, the BS6 Datsun Redi-Go facelift will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso, as well as the Renault Kwid in the entry-level segment.

Apart from the Redi-Go, Datsun offers two other products in the Indian market, namely Go and Go Plus in the Indian market, both of which are also yet to be upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms.

The Go has been priced at Rs 3.75 lakh, while the Go Plus retails at a base price of Rs 4.12 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), making it the most affordable seven-seater in the country.