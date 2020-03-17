BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Fi Prices Out Ahead of Launch

The major change will include a new BS-VI engine with close to no tweaks in terms of design, styling or features

A few weeks ahead of its launch, the prices for the BS-VI Royal Enfield is out. Select dealerships across the country have begun taking bookings for a deposit of Rs 10,000.

Some dealer sources suggest that the base-model of the BS-VI Bullet 350 will cost Rs 1.4 lakh while the Standard variant comes for Rs 1.47 lakh. The top-rung Electric start variant will cost Rs 1.57 lakh (all prices on-road).

As against the outgoing version, the new Bullet 350 does not sport any major design or styling tweaks. In addition to this, it is also speculated that the new model will come with the same list of features as the outgoing one. The only major change in the new motorcycle is believed to be just the new engine that will now be compliant to the upcoming emission norms.

The carburettor in the engine will be replaced by a fuel-injection system which will not only reduce the output of harmful emissions but also refine the ride and improve the throttle response. Also, RE could have added a bigger catalytic converter in the bike’s new exhaust system.

In its current BS-IV state of tune, the motorcycle comes with a 346-cc engine that produces 19.8 BHP of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The shift to new emission norms will also marginally reduce the output of the motorcycle but retain the torque figures.

There are also various speculations about a new colour palette that will be introduced for the new motorcycle. The base variant is reportedly expected to carry forward the same colour scheme in order to keep the prices in check. However, we could be looking at a new colour scheme on the top-rung variant of the motorcycle.