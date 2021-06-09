Bring Home Nissan Cars At Just Rs. 8,666/Month With 0% Down Payment

Nissan India, in partnership with Orix, has launched subscription plans for its cars, along with cars of its sub-brand Datsun

Nissan India and Orix have partnered together to introduce the ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan’. This service allows customers to lease a new Nissan vehicle with minimum hassles and a host of privileges. Currently, the subscription plans are only available in the following locations – Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Chennai – with Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru slated to be added soon.

The cars available for subscription include Nissan Kicks, Nissan Magnite, and Datsun redi-GO. The plans include zero down payment, zero service cost, zero insurance cost, relatively low monthly payments, and flexible tenures. With the ease of ownership offered by subscription plans, the manufacturer is hoping to attract younger customers.

Also, customers can choose whether they want a vehicle with white number plates (private registration) or black number plates (commercial registration). The subscription plans range from 24 months to 48 months, and at the end of the tenure, customers can either extend their plans or upgrade to another model. There’s also a buyback option available; if customers wish, they can choose to fully own their vehicle at the end of the tenure.

Datsun redi-GO can be had for as low as Rs. 8,666 per month. Nissan Magnite can be had for Rs. 17,999 per month, while Nissan Kicks can be had for as low as Rs. 23,499 per month (prices mentioned for subscription plan in New Delhi, for 10,000 km/48-month tenure).

To opt for it, customers can visit Nissan/Datsun website, choose the variant and colour of the vehicle they want, and book it for a subscription. A company executive will reach out to process the request, collect necessary documents, and evaluate the customer’s credit. After the process is complete, one can walk into their nearest Nissan/Datsun dealership and drive home in their new car.

The subscription fee covers road tax, RTO registration, and insurance coverage. Maintenance coverage includes parts replacement costs, labour costs, and consumables costs, for all scheduled and unscheduled services as per the consumer agreement. Accidental repairs are included as well, excluding the ones caused by customer negligence. The company is also offering free 24×7 roadside assistance.