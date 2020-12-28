Brand New Toyota Cars At 20% Discount – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza, Yaris

These flood affected Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza and Yaris are sold with 20 per cent discount from their ex-showroom prices and are BSVI compliant

Car manufacturers are offering attractive discounts in the final month of the year as the buying sentiments will largely be positive across the country. If you are looking to buy a brand new Toyota at this point in time, you may as well have a look at it. Or there is an alternative, we would like to bring up to your notice. The vehicles shown here are affected in flood at floor level in Hyderabad.

Generally, flooded affected cars are not advisable to buy for a lot of reasons but here the lot mentioned has been repaired by the brand itself, Toyota. However, the Glanza, Innova Crysta and Fortuner are retailed without warranty. In addition, invoice is also not issued for states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The insurance, temporary registration charges, fast tag and handling charges are compulsory at the time of lifting according to them. To make matters more attractive, the dealer located at Malleshwari Complex, Chintalkunta Road, Opp Vishnu Theatre, Bahadurguda, Telangana, Hyderabad is offering a massive 20 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of each vehicle.

For instance, the 2.4Z variant of the Innova Crysta costs Rs. 23.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission-equipped variant. The Sportin Red colour featured Glanza petrol version with a manual transmission is priced at Rs. 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Yaris 1.5 petrol with the automatic gearbox costs Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 4×2 variant of the Toyota Fortuner carries a price tag of Rs. 30.82 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 32.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×4 version. Coming back to Innova Crysta MPV, it costs from as low as Rs. 18.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.4 GX wearing Super White colour and it goes up to Rs. 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.4Z White Pearl Crystalline Shine paint scheme.

It must be noted that all the models belong to 2020 MY and are the latest BSVI compliant. The brand new cars are unregistered as you might have figured out from the above requisites.