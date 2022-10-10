Brand New Tata Nexon’s Grand Entry After Delivery Goes Wrong – Video

Tata Nexon runs over a whole line of parked two-wheelers after the driver failed to slam the brakes and instead pressed the accelerator

For most of us, taking delivery of our brand new vehicle is one of the dreams come true as it reflects the hard work and persistence that we would endure to get that far. However, some would want to own a car without properly practicing how to drive it and our lenient procedures to get the license exacerbate the issue further.

Tata Motors’ Nexon has emerged as one of the top-selling passenger cars in the country in recent years and for the majority of the calendar year 2022, it has led the SUV sales charts and it helped Tata to post its highest ever monthly sales tally in the domestic market last month. While deliveries would make for a fun outing with family and friends, not everything goes according to the plan.

Here we have attached a CCTV footage showing a brand new Tata Nexon running over a number of parked two wheelers in a resident lot. The driver appears to be very less experienced and he presumably had a couple of family members/acquaintance looking after while taking a right hander into the apartment area.

The driver has certainly floored it instead of dipping the brake pedal and the impact was so much that the new Nexon nearly toppled over. With all the flowery decorations, the base Tata Nexon XE variant had to endure a troublesome initial outing. Hey, at least, it has a solid build and a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars to console the owner.

The Tata Nexon is currently priced between Rs. 7.59 lakh for the base variant and Rs. 14.08 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). The compact SUV derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel mill is good enough to pump out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed AMT as an option. The Nexon posted 14,518 unit sales last month against 9,211 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 58 per cent.