Bosch Study Reveals Alarming Pedestrian Safety Crisis in India

India’s First Pedestrian Accident Study Highlights Critical Need for Immediate Action to Protect Pedestrians

Bengaluru, India – Bosch Limited, a leading technology and services provider, unveiled a groundbreaking report during the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week, shedding light on the perilous state of pedestrian safety in India. Titled “Indian Pedestrian Behaviour,” the study exposes alarming statistics and calls for urgent measures to improve road safety across the nation.

The study’s findings are deeply troubling, indicating that a staggering 99% of pedestrians in India face a high risk of injury. Shockingly, pedestrian fatalities in India during 2021 alone reached a devastating figure of 29,200, surpassing the combined road fatalities of the entire European Union and Japan. Additionally, an estimated 60,000 pedestrians suffered injuries as a result of traffic accidents.

A noteworthy revelation from the study is the unique behavior of Indian pedestrians, who often stop in the middle of the road to allow vehicles to pass, as opposed to the convention followed in the Western world where drivers yield to pedestrians. This distinctive characteristic of Indian pedestrians further complicates the issue, underscoring the need for tailored solutions to address the country’s specific road safety challenges.

The report emphasizes that pedestrian crashes pose a significant safety concern throughout India, accounting for approximately one in ten traffic-related fatalities nationwide. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) registered a staggering 68,053 pedestrian accidents in 2021, comprising 16.5% of the total reported accidents that year.

Another crucial finding is the higher fatality risk faced by pedestrians on rural roads, with daytime accidents posing a greater threat compared to night-time incidents. The report identifies human error as the leading cause of pedestrian accidents in India, followed by infrastructure and vehicle-related factors.

The comprehensive analysis, based on over 6,300 cases from the Road Accident Sampling System for India (RASSI), highlights the multifaceted nature of pedestrian accidents, with contributing factors often overlapping across human, infrastructure, and vehicle-related aspects. Human error accounted for a staggering 91% of the accidents, while infrastructure and vehicle factors contributed 63% and 44%, respectively. Thus, the report underscores the necessity of a holistic approach to mitigate pedestrian accidents, focusing on these three critical areas.

Commenting on the release of the report, Mr. Girikumar Kumaresh, Principal Advisor Road Safety, Future Mobility & Expert Accident Research at Bosch India, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing road safety for all. He expressed deep concern regarding the alarmingly high number of pedestrian accidents in India and stressed the urgent need for effective road safety measures. Mr. Kumaresh called for a multi-dimensional approach to address this crisis, urging individuals to prioritize safety by adhering to traffic rules and remaining vigilant on the roads.

As the Bosch study draws attention to the harrowing pedestrian safety crisis in India, it serves as a clarion call to policymakers, authorities, and individuals alike to prioritize road safety. The findings demand swift action, improved infrastructure, robust enforcement of traffic regulations, and enhanced awareness campaigns to protect the vulnerable pedestrians traversing India’s roadways. Only through collective efforts can the nation aspire to reduce pedestrian accidents and create safer streets for all.