BMW X8 Rendered Based On Spy Shots, Look Extremely Polarising

BMW recently received a lot of criticism for the controversial design of the 4-Series coupe, and seems like the company isn’t stopping there

With the popularity of SUVs rising globally, it’s no wonder BMW has decided to add another one to its lineup. The Bavarian carmaker is currently working on the X8, which will be its new flagship SUV upon launch. The X8 seems to be even larger than the already-massive X7, as per the spy pictures of prototypes. If you’re worried about the front grille being weird, well, wait till you see what the headlamps might look like!

Nikita Chuiko, a digital artist based in Russia, recently created a digital rendering of the upcoming BMW X8, based on the spy pictures available. The resultant design is perhaps even more polarising than the 4-Series coupe, M4, or M3. The front end of the X8 sports a vertically split headlamp design, which is quite a common trend nowadays. However, paired with the rest of the vehicle, it feels extremely out of place.

The top section of the headlamp consists of LED DRLs, while the bottom portion sports the main headlight units (borrowed from the X7). The signature kidney grille isn’t too massive, but still looks quite imposing. The bumper features a massive air dam, along with air vents on the side. The massive alloy wheels also add to the butch styling.

At the rear, we see a pair of wraparound LED taillights, similar to the ones on the X6. The rear bumper integrates two exhaust tips on either end, which are also quite huge. As for the silhouette of this rendered vehicle, it seems accurate according to the spy pictures.

That said, we hope that the headlamp design of the final production model isn’t the same as this rendered image. As for the interior, no details are available yet, including the seating configuration. Some sources claim that the X8 will be a 5-seater luxury SUV, much like the Audi Q8 and Bentley Bentayga.

The powertrain options are also a mystery at this point, although recent reports speculate that there will be an ‘M’ performance version of it. Internally referred to as “Project Rockstar”, the X8 M is expected to have a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, working along with electric motors. The BMW X8 will be unveiled near the end of 2021, and will go on sale by mid-2022.