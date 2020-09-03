BMW X7 Facelift Spotted On Test For The First Time

With the competition in the full-size luxury SUV segment soaring, BMW is working on updating the X7 after just two years since the car was originally debuted

The current-gen BMW X7 was officially revealed back in 2018, and went on sale in early 2019. However, it looks the like the competition is catching up, and BMW has decided to update its flagship SUV with a mid-life makeover already. The Bavarian carmaker has already started working on the X7 facelift, and a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied at what looks like a dealership yard.

While the camouflage covers the front fascia and the rear end of the upcoming X7 facelift, it does preview some of the changes that could be made to the updated SUV. The car could feature a redesigned front-end, with a larger grille borrowed from the 2020 7 Series saloon, a slightly redesigned hood as well as front bumper, and updated headlights that could be positioned slightly lower.

Since the rear is covered as well, we could expect BMW X7 facelift to get new taillight graphics, and a slightly restyled bumper. The overall cabin design is expected to be carried over, however, the infotainment system could be upgraded. We also expect some additional driver-assist safety tech to be on offer.

As of now, the BMW X7 pre-facelift version is offered in India in three trim levels, namely xDrive30d DPE, xDrive30d DPE Signature as well as the xDrive40i M Sport, which are priced at Rs 92.5 lakh, Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 1.06 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The former two variants come equipped with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 265 hp of maximum power, along with 620 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the xDrive40i M Sport trim gets a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 340 hp and 450 Nm.

An 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as well as BMW’s xDrive 4WD is standard across the range. In the Indian market, the BMW X7 puts up against the likes of Audi Q8 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLS.