BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition Launched, Priced From Rs. 71.90 Lakh

BMW X4 M Sport Silver Shadow is available with two engine options in India – a 3.0L inline-6 turbodiesel unit and a 2.0L inline-4 turbo-petrol unit

BMW has introduced the ‘M Sport Silver Shadow Edition’ of the X4 in the Indian market. The special edition Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) features a few changes over the standard BMW X4, like a restyled front grille with chrome highlights. The rear bumper now gets new anvil-shaped inlays (with chrome finish), large tailpipes, and updated reflectors.

The sleek LED headlamps and LED taillamps are continued to be offered here, along with an automatic tailgate. We also see red-painted brake calipers, which add a sporty feel to the SUV. The distinct coupe-style sloping roofline has also been maintained, thus preserving the overall sporty feel of the vehicle.

There are three colour options available on the new BMW X4 Silver Shadow, namely Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White. The cabin of this special edition SAC gets a Mocha colour theme with Leather Vernasca upholstery, along with ‘M’ Aluminum Rhombicle dark interior trim with Pearl Chrome finish.

The Silver Shadow Edition of BMW X4 is available in two variants – xDrive30i and xDrive30d – priced at Rs. 71.90 lakh and Rs. 73.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. It will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, which has helped keep the costs down, and bookings for it are underway online, at shop.bmw.in.

The xDrive30i variant is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, with 252 PS and 350 Nm on tap. It can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds, as per the manufacturer’s official claims, which is extremely impressive for a vehicle of this heft.

The xDrive30d variant has a twin-turbo 3.0-litre diesel mill under the hood, which belts out 265 PS and 620 Nm. It can go from 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of just 5.8 seconds! Both powerplants come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters available behind the steering wheel.