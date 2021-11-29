BMW X3 Facelift To Launch In India In February 2022 – Report

BMW X3 facelift will reportedly go on sale in February 2022 with a host of exterior and interior changes; no powertrain changes are expected

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet citing dealer sources, the facelifted version of the BMW X3 will be introduced in India sometime in February 2022. Moreover, the pre-bookings are predicted to commence as early as the first month of 2022. The German luxury carmaker unveiled the updated version of its popular SUV by the middle of this year globally.

It is worth noting that the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX was launched earlier this year in India. The upcoming facelift gets a host of changes inside and out to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. On the outside, the 2022 BMW X3 gains redesigned LED headlamps, larger front kidney grille, restyled bumpers at the front and the rear, 19-inch alloy wheels and newly designed LED tail lamps.

The 2022 BMW X3 M comes with a more aggressive exterior boasting a bolder front bumper with wider air inlets for improved cooling, M-specific rear bumper, etc. The M Sport package, on the other hand, gives a sportier-looking exterior and is less expensive than the performance-based M version. Currently, the X3 is priced between Rs. 57.90 lakh and Rs. 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expect the upcoming model to be dearer by a small margin. On the inside, the cabin layout has been updated this time around and it features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, the latest iDrive connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The M models boast sports seats with an illuminated M logo, M-steering wheel, M-branded seatbelts, and 20-inch M alloy wheels in the international markets. The SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The oil-burner is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 188 bhp and 400 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission, transferring power to all four wheels through an AWD system. No mechanicals are expected to be part of the package in the facelift.