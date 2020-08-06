BMW X3 Facelift Spied On Test, Launch Expected Next Year

The BMW X3 facelift is expected to debut in Europe next year, and will retain its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5

BMW confirmed its plans of launching a fully-electric version of the X3 called the iX3 just over a month ago, and now there is news of a mid-life facelift of the compact luxury crossover SUV being spied on test wearing minimal camouflage. The third-gen X3 was debuted in June 2017, and is surely in need of a makeover.

The BMW X3 LCI (G01) will likely retain its bodywork, however, is expected to feature new bumpers and even redesigned headlamps and tail lights. This is the reason that the camouflage can be seen on the front bumper and the rear bumper only, while the rest is seen without any cover.

Since it’s just a facelift, we do not expect the BMW SUV to feature the latest iteration of its kidney grille as seen on the upcoming 4 Series. However, it could be tweaked a bit to look fresher. The small wheels and the round exhaust tips suggest that this is possibly an entry-level variant of the upcoming X3 facelift, but rest assured, the top-end X3 M will also be updated.

Inside the cabin, no major changes are expected to be made, since it’s just a facelift. However, BMW could offer fresh trim options with some new features as well as an updated version of its iDrive system. The X3 facelift is not expected to be revealed this year, and will likely only debut sometime in 2021 in Europe.

As of now, BMW retails the X3 in India in two trims i.e. xDrive 30i Luxury Line (petrol) and xDrive 20d Luxury Line (diesel), priced at Rs 60.5 lakh and Rs 60.9 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The former is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 252 hp of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, xDrive 20d Luxury Line gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner with a power output of 190 hp, and a 400 Nm peak torque rating. Transmission duties on both the engines are handled by an 8-speed automatic transmission.