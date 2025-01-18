BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric Launched At Rs. 49 Lakh

The X1 Long Wheelbase EV is the first-ever electric BMW to be locally manufactured in India; boasts a range of up to 531 km per charge

BMW India has introduced the X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, the X1 Long Wheelbase EV is produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant. It comes with an eDrive20L drivetrain and is available for booking at BMW dealerships across India. Deliveries are set to begin in the second half of 2025.

The X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is a significant leap in BMW’s entry-level EV lineup. With a range of up to 531 km on a single charge, the electric SUV is designed for both city commutes and longer journeys. It features a sleek exterior with enhanced dimensions, offering more space and comfort compared to its predecessors. The vehicle’s 66.4 kWh battery and eDrive technology are said to enable a smooth and responsive driving characteristic.

The X1 Long Wheelbase EV offers a range of smart features such as the latest iDrive system which includes voice and touch controls. The car also boasts the Smart eRouting feature which helps drivers plan their trips efficiently by optimising charging stops based on traffic conditions and battery levels. The vehicle supports fast charging with a 130 kW DC charger capable of charging from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes.

Dimension Measurement Length 4,616 mm Width 1,845 mm Height 1,642 mm Wheelbase 2,800 mm Ground Clearance 179 mm Cargo Space 540 litres

The spacious cabin is accompanied by a wide curved display and high-quality interior materials. It includes features like multi-way adjustable sports seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Harman Kardon sound system. The rear seat is designed for comfort, offering extended legroom and adjustable reclining functionality. The MyBMW app allows users to monitor vehicle status and manage charging remotely.

Performance Specification Powertrain Single electric motor (FWD) Power Output 204 hp (150 kW) Torque 250 Nm Battery Capacity 66.4 kWh Range (MIDC) Up to 531 km Charging (DC Fast Charger) 10%-80% in 29 minutes Charging (AC Wallbox) 0%-100% in ~6 hours 30 minutes Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 7.9 seconds Top Speed 180 kmph

The vehicle is equipped with the BMW Digital Key Plus, allowing owners to lock, unlock and start the car using their smartphone or smartwatch. Additionally, the X1 Long Wheelbase EV comes with comprehensive driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, blind spot assistance and automated parking functions.

With a starting price of Rs. 49,00,000, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available in multiple paint schemes including Mineral White and Carbon Black. The vehicle comes with a standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty with options for extended coverage. Additionally, BMW India offers financial services including customised financing plans and road assistance.