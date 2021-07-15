BMW X1 20i Tech Edition Launched In India At Rs. 43 Lakh

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 189 bhp maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque

BMW India has today announced the launch of the X1 20i Tech Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It is claimed to have a greater road presence than before and to maintain its exclusivity, the production has been limited and it can also be bought through BMW online shop to make matters easy for customers.

On the outside, the 2021 BMW X1 20i Tech Edition comes with LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, larger BMW kidney grille, wider air inlets, 18-inch sporty alloy wheels, notable character lines, black finished pillars, grey roof rails, shark fin antenna, wraparound LED tail lamps, bigger twin exhaust system, rear skid plate, etc.

The new BMW X1 20i Tech Edition helps in expanding the entry-level crossover’s range in India and it has been made available in two paint schemes namely Alpine White, metallic Phytonic Blue with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery and so on. Stepping inside, the Tech Edition is loaded with comfort, convenience, safety and assistive based features.

It features leather seat upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, panorama glass roof, reclinable rear seat backrest, central armrest with twin cup holders, a high-res 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with latest Drive tech, navigation with touch functionality, BMW HUD, 205 W audio, wireless charging facility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and so on.

The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition has a bootspace capacity of 500 litres that can be extended up to 1,550 litres. The safety features list comprises six airbags, dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, electronic vehicle immobiliser, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control, integrated emergency spare wheel, etc.

As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is used in the 2021 BMW X1 20i Tech Edition developing a maximum power output of 189 bhp and 280 Nm and is linked with a seven-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It comes with Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport drive modes as well.