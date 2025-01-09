BMW To Debut New X3 & R 1300 GS Adventure At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

BMW Group will unveil the all-new X3 and R 1300 GS Adventure along with a host of other models from BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The Auto Expo 2025, now rebranded as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, is set to host an electrifying showcase by BMW Group India. From January 17 to 22, 2025, the German automaker will display its range of offerings across different segments and price points from BMW, BMW Motorrad and Mini in Hall No. 6 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

A major highlight of the showcase will be BMW’s all-new X3, making its debut in India. Alongside this luxury SUV, the pavilion will feature an array of premium offerings. The fully electric BMW i7, the BMW X7, and the spacious BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase will share the spotlight with high-performance models like the BMW M5, BMW M4 and the BMW M2.

For motorcycle enthusiasts, BMW Motorrad is bringing the heat with the launch of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. The updated BMW S 1000 RR will also make its local premiere. The Motorrad lineup doesn’t stop there as other models including the BMW F 900 GS, the electrified BMW CE 02 and CE 04 scooters will also greet the public.

Mini India will reveal the Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. This special edition boasts a sporty edge, offering custom exterior colours, aerodynamic touches and signature JCW details inside and out. In addition, existing models from the Mini range including the electric Countryman will be on display. The BMW Group will also offer fans a chance to take home exclusive lifestyle collections and accessories from the trio.

Daily adrenaline-pumping drift shows by expert BMW drivers will feature the brand’s legendary M cars too. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is designed for long-distance touring courtesy of a large fuel tank. Sitting above the R 1300 GS in BMW’s lineup, the motorcycle boasts a unique design.

At its core lies a 1,300 cc Boxer twin engine producing 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The top-of-the-line variant comes with four ride modes namely Eco, Rain, Road and Enduro along with dynamic traction control, adaptive cruise control, and more. Expect it to be priced around Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom).