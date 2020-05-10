BMW S 310 RR Imagined Digitally, Based On TVS Apache RR310

While BMW Motorrad doesn’t seem to bring in a supersport model in the 300cc segment, here is what a S 1000 RR-inspired S 310 RR could look like if it ever becomes a reality

It’s not uncommon to see entry-level performance motorcycles having a design inspired from famous litre-class models in their manufacturer’s lineup. This is something that we’ve already seen on the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the KTM Duke 200 and we’re sure, we’ll continue to see more such models in future. However, at least in the current scenario, there’s absolutely no possibility of a mini-me BMW S 1000 RR based on the G 310 platform.

That, however, hasn’t kept people from visualizing a BMW S 310 RR digitally and the photos you see here give us a fair idea of what the entry-level SuperSport model would look like, i.e., if it ever becomes a production reality.

The S 1000 RR is currently at the pinnacle of fully-faired superbike range from BMW Motorrad. It has not only been a successful model but has also sent rivals back to drawing boards. On the very other end of the spectrum, BMW retails the G 310 R and G 310 GS, two entry-level offerings developed in partnership with TVS. And there’s even a fully-faired motorcycle based on the same platform, which TVS has been selling under the Apache RR 310 moniker.

What all this means is that while BMW launching a similar model seems to be a faint possibility, it’s actually easy for the German motorcycle manufacturer to come up with such a model.

A good look at the rendering reveals that the artist has mated the design of the S 1000 RR with the platform of the G 310 R. The V-shaped side panel and the sharply-styled fairing make this look like a mini S 1000 RR in true sense of word. Sadly, however, the BMW S 310 RR remains a figment of imagination. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad will soon release BS6 versions of its G 310 R and G 310 GS entry-level motorcycles.