BMW Reveals Limited Edition X5 M & X6 M Competition ‘First Edition’

BMW X5 M & X6 M Competition were unveiled back in October last year, and the Bavarian carmaker wants to mark their anniversary with the introduction of the ‘First Edition’ variants

BMW has debuted the uber exclusive ‘First Edition’ variants of the X5 M and X6 M Competition SUVs, in order to mark the SUVs’ one year anniversary. The two special edition variant of the cars will be built at BMW’s Spartanburg production facility in the United States, and only 250 examples of each will be made.

Powering both the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition First Edition will be the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 as the regular versions. The said engine belts out 617 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. The xDrive system sends powers to all four wheels with the help of a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, enabling the SUVs to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, before topping out at 177 mph (285 km/h).

What’s new is that the two cars get the exclusive BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver special paint finish, while you can also opt for the Frozen Marina Bay Blue special colour option. The SUVs sit on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels with a star-spoke alloy wheel design and a Jet Black finish. In addition, the duo gets carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) accents and an M-branded carbon engine cover.

The X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition First Edition variants’ cabins welcome you with BMW Individual Merino full leather trim with a Silverstone and Midnight Blue dual-tone theme. You also get Alcantara-wrapped headliner in Midnight Blue, while the door panel trim and instrument panel have contrast stitching.

BMW has also put “First Edition 1/250” CFRP badges in order to remind you this is indeed the limited-edition variant, and not just the regular range-topping ultra luxury M trim with the Competition package.

BMW has already started taking orders for both the special edition SUVs, however, the price for either of the two is yet to be released. Nonetheless, it’s safe to say they’ll certainly be priced at a premium over the regular X5 M and X6 M Competition variants.